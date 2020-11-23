Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market is likely to reach a multi-billion dollar valuation by 2030 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by Persistence Market Research (PMR) on the global automotive active grille shutter market predicts a sluggish albeit upward growth trajectory on the back of growing concerns over rising emission levels from passenger, light, and heavy commercial vehicles.

With world fuel consumption continuously rising, demand for efficient automotive solutions increases at the same pace. Light-duty vehicles are often equipped with gasoline-powered spark ignition engine powertrains, and this makes them highly fuel-intensive. This brings the need for regular engine maintenance, which includes regulation of fuel burning, in turn, catalyzing the usage of active grille shutters.

Key Takeaways from Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market Study

Europe is likely to remain a dominant region in the global automotive active grille shutter market, owing to exhaustive implementation of emission standards.

is likely to remain a dominant region in the global automotive active grille shutter market, owing to exhaustive implementation of emission standards. Passenger vehicles to retain lucrativeness, attributed to rising ownership of high-end luxury cars.

Horizontal vane active grille shutters to capture substantial market share by type.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to decelerate expansion, owing to prevailing sluggishness due to automotive production shortfalls

"Manufacturers are increasingly foraying into emerging economies, as passenger vehicle ownership rises amid surging disposable income, providing credible growth opportunities to potential vendors in the automotive active grille shutter market space," says a PMR analyst.

Demand to Surge in Wake of Improved Aerodynamic Performance

Demand for automotive active grille shutters is increasing due to automotive ownership rising across the world. In the year 2019, sales of automotive across the world were more than 65 million vehicles. This has led to a simultaneous increase in the usage of automotive assembly parts such as active grille shutters. These shutters offer excellent aerodynamic performance.

Active grill shutters typically offer up reduction in vehicular weight and improvement in aerodynamic performance. Most luxury car companies equip their vehicles with the most advanced active grille shutters, which aid in the regulation of airflow so as to manage connective heat transfer.