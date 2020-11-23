 

Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market is likely to reach a multi-billion dollar valuation by 2030 - Persistence Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 14:31  |  68   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by Persistence Market Research (PMR) on the global automotive active grille shutter market predicts a sluggish albeit upward growth trajectory on the back of growing concerns over rising emission levels from passenger, light, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Persistence Market Research Logo

With world fuel consumption continuously rising, demand for efficient automotive solutions increases at the same pace. Light-duty vehicles are often equipped with gasoline-powered spark ignition engine powertrains, and this makes them highly fuel-intensive. This brings the need for regular engine maintenance, which includes regulation of fuel burning, in turn, catalyzing the usage of active grille shutters.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32159

Key Takeaways from Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market Study

  • Europe is likely to remain a dominant region in the global automotive active grille shutter market, owing to exhaustive implementation of emission standards.
  • Passenger vehicles to retain lucrativeness, attributed to rising ownership of high-end luxury cars.
  • Horizontal vane active grille shutters to capture substantial market share by type.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to decelerate expansion, owing to prevailing sluggishness due to automotive production shortfalls

 "Manufacturers are increasingly foraying into emerging economies, as passenger vehicle ownership rises amid surging disposable income, providing credible growth opportunities to potential vendors in the automotive active grille shutter market space," says a PMR analyst.

Request for Customized Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/32159

Demand to Surge in Wake of Improved Aerodynamic Performance

Demand for automotive active grille shutters is increasing due to automotive ownership rising across the world. In the year 2019, sales of automotive across the world were more than 65 million vehicles. This has led to a simultaneous increase in the usage of automotive assembly parts such as active grille shutters. These shutters offer excellent aerodynamic performance.

Active grill shutters typically offer up reduction in vehicular weight and improvement in aerodynamic performance. Most luxury car companies equip their vehicles with the most advanced active grille shutters, which aid in the regulation of airflow so as to manage connective heat transfer.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market is likely to reach a multi-billion dollar valuation by 2030 - Persistence Market Research NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - A new study by Persistence Market Research (PMR) on the global automotive active grille shutter market predicts a sluggish albeit upward growth trajectory on the back of growing concerns over rising emission …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
On the Edge Conservation creates virtual animal influencers
G20 Riyadh Summit: Release of Leaders' Declaration
2020 TADS Awards Winners Announced At "TADS AWARDS GALA 2020" Presentation Ceremony Hosted in Hong ...
Picosun's medical ALD solutions enable safer surgeries
Prestalo, the loan marketplace marks a new round of investment
Rapid Medical Expands Comaneci CE Mark Indication to Include Vasospasm Treatment
3D Printed Wearables Market Size Worth $5.5 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 8.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Computer Vision Market Size Worth $19.1 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 7.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.
How the Other Half Cleans: SC Johnson Survey Finds Majority of Brits Re-cleaning After Their Partners
Palmira launches third European core logistics property fund, with volume of EUR 650 million
Titel
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
Belgian Meat Office: The Philippines Lift Ban on Importing European Pork from Belgium
And the winner is... Welcome to the International Truck of the Year award 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods