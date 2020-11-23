 

Uber Partners with Rosetta Stone to Include Language Learning in Popular Uber Rewards Program

Arlington, VA, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

Rosetta Stone Inc., a division of Cambium Learning Group, Inc., today announced that it has partnered with Uber to give customers who participate in Uber Rewards the opportunity to redeem points for a language learning subscription. For just 750 Uber Reward points, customers can receive a month of Rosetta Stone language learning in a single language.

Rosetta Stone offers 25 languages that customers can learn on any device, including iPhone, iPad, Android or on desktop via the web. Rosetta Stone's Dynamic Immersion approach ensures learners are immersed in their new language from the start, with reading, writing, listening and speaking exercises that work with the brain's natural language processing ability to help users learn fast. The company’s patented speech recognition engine, TruAccent, helps learners practice pronunciation so they’ll have the confidence to speak in any situation. Helpful phrasebooks prepare users for the most commonly used phrases they’ll need while traveling. Live tutoring and lessons with native speakers help users take learning to the next level by practicing speaking in real-world scenarios.

Uber reward points are earned on every eligible dollar spent with rides on Uber or placing food orders through Uber Eats. Uber recently announced a major upgrade to its Rewards program, with all-new point redemption options and an extended Reward redemption period.

"As customers have continued placing their trust in our services, we're thrilled to begin rolling out these upgrades to their Rewards experience," said Conor Henrie, Product Manager for Uber Rewards. "With billions of reward points being redeemed every month, our loyalty program is evolving to offer more freedom, flexibility, and value. We're excited to partner with Rosetta Stone to show our appreciation for millions of members."

“Uber Rewards is one of the best loyalty programs available -- it provides Uber customers with outstanding benefits -- and we are very proud to be part of it. Language learning is a natural fit with the journeys Uber customers are often taking, and will be even more so as travel begins to open back up in the coming year,” said Matt Hulett, President, Rosetta Stone Inc.

About Rosetta Stone Inc.
Rosetta Stone Inc., a division of Cambium Learning Group, Inc., is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world. Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone uses advanced digital technology to help all types of learners read, write and speak more than 30 languages, including several endangered languages. For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com.

"Rosetta Stone" is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.
Cambium Learning Group believes every student has great potential, teachers are mission-critical, and data, instruction and practice work together to drive performance. With a portfolio of award-winning brands, Cambium Learning Group’s digital and blended curriculum and professional learning solutions drive proficiency, equity, and other learning outcomes in classrooms everywhere. Brands include Learning A-Z (online differentiated instruction for K-6 school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning (online interactive math and science simulations, a math fact fluency solution, and a K-2 science solution), Voyager Sopris Learning (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional learning for teachers), Cambium Assessment (innovative state- and district-level assessment solutions), and VKidz Learning (online PreK-12 homeschool curriculum and programs for literacy and math). Cambium completed the acquisition of Rosetta Stone in October 2020.

Come learn with us at www.cambiumlearning.com. 

