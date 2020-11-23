 

New Global Study from Workday Finds Organizations Are Accelerating Digital Plans and Upgrading Sourcing and Supplier Management

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

Research Published in Partnership with Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Provides Insights on Managing Procurement Risk and Building Enterprise Agility

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced results from a global study done in partnership with Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, which found that 60 percent of organizations say the pandemic has fast-tracked plans to upgrade and automate sourcing and supplier management. The momentum to advance digital acceleration comes as 95 percent of surveyed executives report disruption to their company’s sourcing and supplier management process as a result of the pandemic and 92 percent classified the digital maturity of this process as less than best-in-class going into the global crisis.

The report, titled “Managing Procurement Risk: Enterprise Agility for a Changing World,” highlights the scope of procurement’s role in strengthening enterprise resilience and outlining the best practices and organizational standards necessary for business success in ‘the next normal.’ The survey of nearly 200 global business executives found that when it comes to procurement and supplier management processes, accelerating automation of procurement processes, digitizing more supplier information, and expanding data analysis capabilities of the supplier base are among the top initiatives companies will aim to support in the next 12 months. Additionally, the report reflects increased confidence in cloud platforms as the future of procurement technology, with 93 percent of respondents saying they already use such platforms, plan to use them, or are not yet but believe they should be using them.

Comments on the News

“Now more than ever, companies need a sophisticated, tech-enabled strategic sourcing function - highlighting the foundational importance of procurement in helping to enable critical cost-savings, mitigating supply chain disruptions, adapting business models, and achieving enterprise resilience,” said Alex Yakubovich, general manager, Spend Management, Workday. “Workday Strategic Sourcing has helped customers weather the pandemic, providing them with increased visibility, greater operational efficiencies, and automation - helping reduce risk. As the powerful association between procurement and business continuity comes into focus, we hope to help more organizations tap into strategic sourcing as an essential part of their success.”

Seite 1 von 2
Workday (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Global Study from Workday Finds Organizations Are Accelerating Digital Plans and Upgrading Sourcing and Supplier Management Research Published in Partnership with Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Provides Insights on Managing Procurement Risk and Building Enterprise AgilityPLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Niu Technologies Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Workday Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results
16.11.20
Heavytraderz: Workday kurz vor Ausbruch - Boeing hebt ab
16.11.20
Workday liefert Innovationen beim Datenmanagement und maschinellen Lernen für eine sich verändernde Finanzwelt
12.11.20
Workday Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises
06.11.20
Marktentwicklung: Wochenrück- und ausblick #videoanalyse #videoanalyse
05.11.20
Workday Announces Date of Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results
29.10.20
Workday Delivers Data Management and Machine Learning Innovations for the Changing World of Finance
28.10.20
Workday Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning & Analysis Solutions
28.10.20
Workday wurde als ein Leader im Gartner Magic Quadrant für Cloud Financial Planning & Analysis Solutions ernannt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
15
Workday Inc.