AB Linas Agro Group notification about the Annual information of the financial year 2019/2020
On 23 November 2020 the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group approved Financial Statements, Consolidated Annual Report and Independent Auditor's Report for the financial
year ended 30 June 2020.
Please contact for further information:
Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt
Attachment
