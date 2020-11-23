 

AB Linas Agro Group notification about the Annual information of the financial year 2019/2020

On 23 November 2020 the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group approved Financial Statements, Consolidated Annual Report and Independent Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.

Please contact for further information:

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt

ZeitTitel
15:50 Uhr
Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group, held on 23 November 2020
30.10.20
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group is convened on November 23, 2020
26.10.20
Cancellation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 16 November 2020