JCDecaux wins Manchester City Council digital OOH advertising contract

Manchester (population: more than 550,000) represents the largest UK city region economy outside London. It has an outstanding reputation as a centre of excellence for business and retail, and is also renowned for its digital and IT, financial sectors and universities. Manchester was voted “the most liveable city in the UK (source: The Economist, 2019).

Paris, November 23 rd , 2020 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that its subsidiary, JCDecaux UK, has been awarded a ten-year advertising contract by Manchester City Council to provide digital advertising on 86 Community Information Panels (CIPs), delivering 172 digital screens in the city centre, following a competitive tender. JCDecaux will also support a range of important environmental and community initiatives in Manchester.

JCDecaux will develop, maintain and sell the digital Out-of-Home advertising space on 86 CIPs (172 digital screens), with installation set to begin in the second half of 2021. Locations will include Piccadilly, Deansgate, Market Street, King Street, Portland Street and the Northern Quarter.

Each CIP will carry a blend of commercial advertising and public service messaging across two state-of-the-art 86” digital screens. Designed for Manchester, the CIPs will feature the logos of Manchester City Council and the iconic Manchester bee and will be powered by renewable energy and maintained by technicians driving electric vehicles, limiting any carbon emissions.

JCDecaux will provide a community fund to support key social impact initiatives in the city. For every CIP installed, JCDecaux will plant five new trees, working with Manchester City of Trees. The community fund will support the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity, ‘A bed every night’ initiative to help end the need for rough sleeping. JCDecaux has pledged to provide a range of apprenticeships and work placements in Manchester to help students, and the unemployed.

Councillor Nigel Murphy, Deputy Leader of Manchester City Council, said: “We welcome the appointment of JCDecaux as one of the city's media partners following a competitive process and some extremely high-quality bids. We look forward to working with them to bring modern infrastructure and new digital screens to Manchester city centre. JCDecaux has a long history of working in Manchester and has shown a strong understanding of our vision, with a desire to support our work across a range of environmental and social impact projects - including our commitment to becoming a zero-carbon city by 2038."