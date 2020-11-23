 

Okta Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management for Fourth Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 18:00  |  39   |   |   

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced that the company has been recognized by Gartner Inc. as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Access Management for the fourth consecutive year. A complimentary version of the report can be found here.

Okta remains a leader in the Identity and Access Management market, and “is one of the most matured and advanced AM tools in the market to meet both internal and external user access management use case’s needs,” as Gartner highlights in the Critical Capabilities companion report to the Magic Quadrant. Okta is the only vendor to be recognized as a Leader in all seven Identity as a Service (IDaaS) and Access Management Magic Quadrants.

“Okta’s continued leadership in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management is validation of our dedication to our customers, and our investments in building a cloud-first, independent identity platform,” said Ryan Carlson, Chief Marketing Officer, Okta. “Whether organizations are managing workforce or customer identities, in the cloud or with a hybrid approach, the Okta Identity Cloud provides our customers with the flexibility and extensibility to address every identity use case. The role of identity has evolved and grown significantly over the last several years, and we continue to lead the identity space, innovating with the needs of our customers’ front and center.”

Okta’s leadership in the Magic Quadrant for Access Management builds on the company’s continued recognition by leading industry analyst firms. Last year, Forrester Research Inc. recognized Okta as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Identity-As-A-Service (IDaaS) for Enterprise, Q2 2019. Earlier this year, Okta hosted its annual customer conference Oktane20 virtually, welcoming tens of thousands of viewers to hear the company’s vision and the importance of giving organizations the freedom to choose, connect to, and build with the best identity management technology available. At its annual Okta Showcase event in October, the company shared how the economy runs on identity, and announced new products and expanded functionality, including Okta Customer Identity Workflows, Okta Devices SDK, and new Okta Advanced Server Access capabilities.

Gartner defines Access Management as “technologies that use access control engines to provide core capabilities,” such as supporting “B2E, B2B, B2C types of identities, authorization and adaptive access, user self-service capabilities, MFA and SSO.” For a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management, please visit: https://www.okta.com/resources/access-management-leader-gartner-magic- ...

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Michael Kelley, Abhyuday Data, Henrique Teixeira, 18 November 2020.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 6,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. More than 8,950 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

Okta Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Okta Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management for Fourth Consecutive Year Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced that the company has been recognized by Gartner Inc. as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Access Management for the fourth consecutive year. A …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Miley Cyrus Kicks Off “Amazon Music Holiday Plays”: A Weekly Concert Experience Featuring Performances and Whimsical Pageantry, December 1, in her ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
Merck Submits Applications for Licensure of V114, the Company’s Investigational 15-valent ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.11.20
1.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? 3 Kaufgelegenheiten für den Crash
02.11.20
Okta to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on December 2, 2020