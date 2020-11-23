TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This press release is being disseminated by REIT Notes Program Ltd. (the "Acquiror"), as required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the filing of an early warning report regarding the acquisition of units ("Units") of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT").

The REIT, through one of its subsidiaries, issued three convertible notes to the Acquiror on June 22, 2017, October 4, 2017 and April 19, 2018 in the initial denominations of €9,146,000, €7,262,000, and €3,584,000, respectively (the "Notes"). The Notes are each subject to put/call agreements whereby the Acquiror has the right (the "Put Right") to transfer all or any portion of any of the Notes to the REIT in consideration for Units based on certain conversion prices, which represent the market price of the Units based on a five-day weighted-average closing price prior to each issuance date of Notes.