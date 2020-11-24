 

Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $91 Million Multifamily Sale in Suburban Phoenix

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 02:35  |  17   |   |   

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Riata, a newly constructed, 300-unit apartment complex in Chandler, Arizona. The property sold for $91 million, or $303,333 per unit.

“The acquisition of Riata was the culmination of an exhaustive search for a best-in-class multifamily asset to purchase following the sale of the buyer’s long-held Northwest Valley apartment property,” said Marty Cohan, Marcus & Millichap senior vice president investments and advisor to the buyer, a private family trust in a 1031 exchange. Cohan, in collaboration with IPA executive managing directors Cliff David and Steve Gebing, managed the execution of the sale of the downleg property and the purchase of Riata. “Procuring this investment opportunity for my long-term client required the skillful precision and market expertise of the David-Gebing team,” added Cohan. “It was a pleasure to collaborate with them; a true highlight in my ongoing 34-year career as a commercial real estate investment advisor.” Ryan Sarbinoff, vice president and regional manager is the firm’s broker of record in Arizona.

“Riata is a well-conceived, well-located trophy apartment community developed by San Antonio, Texas-based Embrey Partners,” said David. “The rapidity of the lease-up, despite the impositions caused by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, demonstrates the attraction Riata has for people desiring apartment homes with high-end amenities adjacent to Chandler’s premiere retail concentration and proximate to the robust Price Corridor, the foremost destination for high-salaried professionals in the state of Arizona.”

Completed in 2020, Riata is located on nine acres on Chandler Boulevard, within walking distance of the Chandler Fashion Center and close to the Loop 101 and Loop 202 freeways. Notable nearby employers include Intel, PayPal, Microchip Technology, Northrop Grumman, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and the Chandler Regional Medical Center. Discovery Business Campus and Chandler Airpark are also close by. The 13-building, four-story complex has elevators, air-conditioned corridors, a club-style gym, pool and spa area. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and full-size washers and dryers. Select units offer kitchen islands with pendant lighting and under-counter wine refrigerators.

About Institutional Property Advisors (IPA)

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) is a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate services firm in North America. IPA’s combination of real estate investment and capital markets expertise, industry-leading technology, and acclaimed research offer customized solutions for the acquisition, disposition and financing of institutional properties and portfolios. For more information, please visit www.institutionalpropertyadvisors.com.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 9,726 transactions in 2019 with a value of approximately $50 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry’s most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Marcus & Millichap Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $91 Million Multifamily Sale in Suburban Phoenix Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Riata, a newly constructed, 300-unit apartment complex in Chandler, Arizona. The property sold for $91 million, or $303,333 per unit. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
Miley Cyrus Kicks Off “Amazon Music Holiday Plays”: A Weekly Concert Experience Featuring Performances and Whimsical Pageantry, December 1, in her ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Power Electronics Business to Test ACECool EV Chargers Targeting National ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Institutional Property Advisors Closes $55 Million Phoenix-Area Multifamily Sale
05.11.20
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020