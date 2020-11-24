As a World First, Nouveau Monde Commits to All-electric Fleet for Sustainable Open-pit Mining & Invites Manufacturers for Pre-qualification

As a world first for open-pit mining, Nouveau Monde is committed to the exclusive use of all-electrical equipment and vehicles as it develops and expands its mining operations



A substantial fleet of an initial 60 vehicles will be commissioned. The selection process for the all-electrical equipment will focus on efficiency, durability, performance and ability to recycle the equipment

Based in Québec, Canada, Nouveau Monde will benefit from the 100% use of green hydro-generated electricity to power its equipment and vehicles

Nouveau Monde will also benefit from the implementation of Québec’s electrification strategy with incentives for economic development in this growth sector

Nouveau Monde is leading the way on sustainable mining through its carbon-neutrality commitment to cater responsibly sourced and transformed battery materials to EV and renewable energy storage manufacturers



MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Set to become the world’s first all-electric open-pit mine, Nouveau Monde Graphite (“Nouveau Monde” or “the Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is advancing its procurement process for its fleet and charging infrastructure through an international call for pre-qualification. Yet another step towards achieving its carbon-neutrality vision, adopting an all-electric operating model provides tremendous environmental benefits as well as long-term savings for the Company thanks to Québec’s clean and affordable hydropower.

Following work by its International Task Force Committee, Nouveau Monde has explored technologies, best practices and operational parameters to bring its vision to life in a cost-effective and technologically advanced way. Discussions with manufacturers have already enabled to identify existing machinery in development and/or available, notably for the ancillary fleet where purchasing agreements are being finalized.

Through the call for pre-qualification, large OEMs and innovative SMEs alike are now invited to submit detailed proposals and performance specs for their production equipment solutions. Whether powered by lithium-ion batteries, plug-in systems or hydrogen fuel cells, Nouveau Monde is seeking the best zero emission equipment for heavy-duty operations and harsh conditions associated with open-pit mining. Pre-qualification technical documents, with requirements and contact info, can be consulted here: www.nouveaumonde.group/qualification-electric-fleet. The submission period is open from November 30, 2020, to January 30, 2021.