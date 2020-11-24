Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering

JINHUA, China, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced that it closed the registered direct offering of 8,849,560 units (the “Units”) of its securities at a purchase price per Unit of $11.30 on November 23, 2020, ﻿as previously announced on November 20, 2020. The offering generated aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $100 million, before deducting fees to the placement agent and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. Each Unit consisted of one share of our common stock, and 0.4 warrants to purchase a share of our common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $14.50 per share, a term of 30 months, are exercisable upon issuance. The Company issued a total of 8,849,560 shares of common stock and warrants for the purchase of up to 3,539,825 shares of common stock to the investors in the offering.

The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general working capital purposes including research and development for EV sports car models and expenditures necessary to ensure that our EV models comply with all necessary requirements for the entry into the U.S. market.