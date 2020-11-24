G-III Apparel Group Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) announced today that it will release its third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Management will host a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day, followed by a question and answer session for the investment community.

To listen to a telephonic replay of the conference call, dial toll-free (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (international) and enter pass code 3273444. The replay will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 and will last through 11:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. The replay will also be available via webcast at our Company investor relations website.

About G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

G-III designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned, licensed and private label brands. G-III’s owned brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc and Marc New York. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Vince Camuto, Levi's and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business, G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and over 150 U.S. colleges and universities. Through its retail subsidiaries, G-III operates retail stores under the DKNY, Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, Vilebrequin, Karl Lagerfeld Paris and Calvin Klein Performance names. Subsequent to completion of the restructuring of its retail operations segment, G-III will, through two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, continue to operate stores under the DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris names. G-III, through wholly owned foreign subsidiaries, will also continue to operate stores under the Vilebrequin name.

Statements concerning G-III's business outlook or future economic performance, anticipated revenues, expenses or other financial items; restructuring plans; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Federal Securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors which include, but are not limited to, risks related to the COVID-19 outbreak, reliance on licensed product, reliance on foreign manufacturers, risks of doing business abroad, the current economic and credit environment, risks related to our indebtedness, the nature of the apparel industry, including changing customer demand and tastes, customer concentration, seasonality, risks associated with the restructuring of our retail operations segment, risks of operating a retail business, risks related to G-III’s ability to reduce the losses incurred in its retail operations, customer acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, dependence on existing management, possible disruption from acquisitions, the impact on G-III’s business of the imposition of tariffs by the United States government and business and general economic conditions, as well as other risks detailed in G-III's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. G-III assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005270/en/