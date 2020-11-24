Kura Oncology to Host Virtual Investor Event on December 5, 2020
Event to follow presentation of preliminary clinical data for menin inhibitor KO-539 at ASH
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the
treatment of cancer, today announced that it will be hosting a virtual investor event to provide a review of the Company’s oral, potent and selective menin inhibitor, KO-539, following the oral
presentation of preliminary clinical data at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The event will feature members of the Kura management team along with two of the
investigators from KOMET-001, an ongoing Phase 1/2A clinical trial of KO-539. The virtual event will take place at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
A live video webcast of the event will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with an archived replay available shortly after the conclusion of the event.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of two wholly owned small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s most advanced drug candidate is tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor currently in a registration-directed trial (AIM-HN) in patients with recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The Company’s pipeline is also highlighted by KO-539, a potent and selective menin inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2A clinical trial (KOMET-001) in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.
Contacts
Company:
Pete De Spain
Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
(858) 500-8803
pete@kuraoncology.com
Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke ICR
(858) 356-5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com
Media:
Jason Spark
Managing Director
Canale Communications
(619) 849-6005
jason@canalecomm.com
Kura Oncology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare