Kura Oncology to Host Virtual Investor Event on December 5, 2020

Event to follow presentation of preliminary clinical data for menin inhibitor KO-539 at ASH

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will be hosting a virtual investor event to provide a review of the Company’s oral, potent and selective menin inhibitor, KO-539, following the oral presentation of preliminary clinical data at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The event will feature members of the Kura management team along with two of the investigators from KOMET-001, an ongoing Phase 1/2A clinical trial of KO-539. The virtual event will take place at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT on Saturday, December 5, 2020.



A live video webcast of the event will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with an archived replay available shortly after the conclusion of the event.