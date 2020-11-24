Newell Brands to Webcast Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) announced today that Chief Financial Officer and President, Business Operations, Chris Peterson, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference at 11:00 A.M. ET on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and may be accessed by selecting Events & Presentations from the Newell Brands website at ir.newellbrands.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.