 

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. Announces National Partnership With Toys for Tots

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. (Ollie’s), one of America’s largest chains of discount retail stores, proudly announces a national partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. From now until December 12th, Ollie’s will serve as an official drop off location; customers can contribute a toy or cash donation at one of their 389 stores to help bring the joy of Christmas to less fortunate children in their local communities.

“Finding a present under the tree on Christmas morning is an experience every child deserves," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Ollie’s has certainly done more than their fair share to help us bring that joy to children whose families have suffered so much. This has been an especially difficult year to raise corporate funds and toy donations, and Ollie’s efforts in support of the Marine Toys for Tots programs will assist us in fulfilling the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten."

“Partnering with charities that help children in need has always been part of our core values at Ollie’s. During this difficult time, we believe it is even more imperative to support an organization that will bring joy and hope to children and families,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s, “We are excited to start this new partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and continue to be amazed by our generous customers and dedicated associates who repeatedly exceed our expectations to make these campaigns successful.”

Since 1947, the Marine Toys for Tots foundation has distributed 584 million toys to over 265 million less fortunate children. Today, Toys for Tots is the nation’s flagship Christmas charitable cause with local Toys for Tots campaigns conducted from October through December each year in over 800 communities throughout the nation.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 389 “semi-lovely” stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

