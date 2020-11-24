Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Limited Edition Hanukkah Special Now Available on Company’s E-Commerce Website

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that its Limited Edition Hanukkah Special Gift Pack (“Hanukkah Special”) is now available exclusively on the Company’s E-Commerce website ( www.taurigum.com ). The Hanukkah Special is strictly limited to 613 Units and the final price has been set $106.13 Each. The Company is confident that this Hanukkah Special will have a positive effect on this Quarter’s E-Commerce sales (3 rd Fiscal Quarter 2021).

The Hanukkah Special Gift Pack is Strictly Limited to 613 Units and is Priced at $106.13 per Unit

The Hanukkah Special Gift Pack is comprised of the following:

( ) = Quantity of Each Component per Hanukkah Special

1. (1) Tauri-Gum Rainbow Pack

2. (2) Dark Chocolate CBD Infused Coins <20mg>

3. (1) Painted Wooden Dreidel

4. (1) Collectible Decorative Hanukkah Pouch

5. (1) Raffle Entry for Solid 14 Karat Gold Dreidel Necklace

Link: https://taurigum.com/products/hannukah-gift-special

In other news, the Company is experiencing accelerated growth in its highest margin E-Commerce business segment. This growth has largely been driven by the recent launch of its Rainbow Pack ($99.99 Each). On November 16, 2020 the Company announced that it had received its 4,000th E-Commerce order. As of this morning, the Company has already received its 4,170th E-Commerce order.

Lastly, the Company is close to achieving an important corporate milestone. The Company’s Instagram Page, @taurigum, has secured approximately 9,000 Followers. Once the 10,000 Followers threshold is reached, the Company believes that it will have a positive effect on its E-Commerce Business.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/taurigum/

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com