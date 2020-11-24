 

DXC Technology and Infinia ML Team Up to Bring Benefits of Advanced Machine Learning to Global Customers

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced a new relationship with Infinia ML to further advance machine learning and data analytics to help customers manage and drive stronger performance and value from their IT estates.

DXC will utilize Infinia ML machine learning capabilities across its Enterprise Technology Stack to automate document processing, boost performance of mission-critical IT systems, guide enterprise decision making, and enhance customer service/support. In addition, Infinia ML will audit artificial intelligence (AI) systems to ensure they perform at the highest level.

Infinia ML will strengthen DXC’s ability to support customers with sophisticated end-to-end machine learning solutions such as natural language processing, object detection, and behavior prediction across the businesses.

“Infinia ML has a proven ability to bring machine learning out of the lab and into the real world, and its capabilities align well with the ‘new DXC’, which is focused on our customers and our people,” said Vinod Bagal, executive vice president, DXC. “Through advanced machine learning and analytics capabilities, we will deliver new data-driven experiential opportunities, including information-rich teaching and training programs, to improve business impact and performance for our customers and everyone they serve.”

“With its deep expertise, customer-focused offerings, and global scale, DXC has the ability to reshape entire industries through applied machine learning,” said Infinia ML’s Chief Scientist Dr. Larry Carin. “We’re thrilled to be a part of that journey.”

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to deploy our enterprise technology stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.

About Infinia ML

Infinia ML applies and audits machine learning. Applications include automated document extraction, advanced text classification, and content mapping. Auditing combines software and services to report on how machine learning models are working in production. Enterprise leaders, health innovators, and government partners trust Infinia ML on critical projects with sensitive data. The company’s technical team of over 30 expert machine learning data scientists and engineers is led by Chief Scientist Lawrence Carin, Ph.D., one of the world's most published machine learning experts. Learn more at InfiniaML.com.

