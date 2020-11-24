 

National Beverage Corp. Declares Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 22:15  |  37   |   |   

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ), with growth of its LaCroix brand continuing to outpace the sparkling water category, today announced the parameters of a special cash dividend.

The year 2020 will be remembered for ‘crisis’ and how to manage a business during a devastating pandemic with lasting effects. While we have witnessed much, we at National Beverage have truly been blessed. Our good fortune allows us to share profound innovation that major retailers and others continue to imitate, which further expands the sparkling water category.

The Board of Directors declared a minimum cash dividend of $3.00 per share to shareholders of record on December 4, 2020. The minimum cash dividend could be adjusted by notice to shareholders no later than December 2, 2020. FIZZ will trade ex-dividend on December 3, 2020 and the payment date for this distribution shall be on or before February 2, 2021.

“This tenth cash dividend paid since 2004 reflects our latest step to reward shareholders. Our balance sheet provides the ability to pay this dividend, while preserving the financial and operational flexibility to continue to grow our business, reward employees and create shareholder value over the long-term. The Board has requested additional analysis as a result of uncertainty regarding the consequences of increasing Covid-19 infections and future tax policy before determining the final payment amount per share. Prior to this dividend, FIZZ holders have received cash dividends of $14.56 per share, or $675 million,” stated the company spokesperson.

National Beverage plans to announce financial results for its second quarter ended October 31, 2020 on or before December 10, 2020.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company disclaims an obligation to update or announce revisions to any forward-looking statements.

National Beverage Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

National Beverage Corp. Declares Cash Dividend National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ), with growth of its LaCroix brand continuing to outpace the sparkling water category, today announced the parameters of a special cash dividend. The year 2020 will be remembered for ‘crisis’ and how to manage a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Arkema Starts up its New Kynar Fluoropolymer Capacity for Batteries at its Changshu Plant in China
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS ETN Linked to the Wells Fargo Business ...
Mercado Libre Selects AWS as Its Primary Cloud Provider to Accelerate Growth and Transformation ...
Hudson Announces “Celebrate Books and Booksellers”
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity