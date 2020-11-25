 

Walmart to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. A discussion with Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, will be webcast live through the “Events” link at www.stock.walmart.com. The session will begin at approximately noon EST.

A transcript will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,400 stores under 55 banners in 26 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

