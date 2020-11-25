 

ARHT Media’s Strategic Partners Order Six HoloPresence Displays for Universities in China as Part of 5G Activations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 14:30  |  44   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that through a strategic partnership with a leading supplier of educational smart boards and one of China's leading telecommunication companies they have received orders for six HoloPresenceTM Display systems that are to be deployed at universities across China in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Seeking to take advantage of the increased data transmission speeds of 5G technology, the universities in China will have the ability to share subject matter expertise using ARHT Media's HoloPresenceTM Technology as well as beam-in guest lecturers and instructors to their campuses from hundreds, and even thousands, of kilometers away across the country.

5G showcase events in China, featuring ARHT’s live two-way HoloPresence Technology, have proven to be a very popular way to demonstrate the potential benefits of increased data transmission speeds in the educational space. The success of those events has led to permanent university installations earlier this year and now in Q4 2020 as well.

"With the number of COVID-19 cases being relatively low in China, we are seeing a return to in-person meetings and events. There is a growing demand to utilize our HoloPresenceTM solutions combined with 5G infrastructure to showcase expertise from other parts of the country without the need to travel," stated ARHT CEO Larry O'Reilly. "We successfully delivered 5G events with China Unicom in the past year and we expect that the number of permanent locations will increase rapidly with this newly formed strategic partnership."

About ARHT Media
ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

Seite 1 von 3
ARHT Media Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ARHT Media’s Strategic Partners Order Six HoloPresence Displays for Universities in China as Part of 5G Activations TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Gen III Announces Debt Settlement
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community
Genmab Announces Enapotamab Vedotin Update
Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
The 2020 Powerlist Black Excellence Awards Marvelled Online Using ARHT Media’s Virtual Global Stage – Lewis Hamilton Tops the Powerlist at #1
12.11.20
ARHT Media Grants Options
11.11.20
ARHT Media Launches HoloPod Display at UHN KITE Research - Opportunity to Deliver Healthcare Throughout the Province
10.11.20
ARHT Media Honoured as Best Use of Tech: Telepresence at Digie Awards at Realcomm 2020 in Colorado
30.10.20
ARHT Media Announces Q3 2020 Financial Results; Revenue Increases 133% Year Over Year; Strategic Partnerships Added in USA, Canada & Brazil; HoloPod Permanent Display Deployed in October
28.10.20
ARHT Media Announces Debentureholder Approval of Two Month Extension of 2020 Series A Debentures

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
113
Arht Media Inc. ----- ART --- Party Time Ich erwarte jetzt einen Anstieg zwischen 50 un