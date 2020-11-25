ARHT Media’s Strategic Partners Order Six HoloPresence Displays for Universities in China as Part of 5G Activations

Seeking to take advantage of the increased data transmission speeds of 5G technology, the universities in China will have the ability to share subject matter expertise using ARHT Media's HoloPresence TM Technology as well as beam-in guest lecturers and instructors to their campuses from hundreds, and even thousands, of kilometers away across the country.

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that through a strategic partnership with a leading supplier of educational smart boards and one of China's leading telecommunication companies they have received orders for six HoloPresence TM Display systems that are to be deployed at universities across China in the fourth quarter of 2020.

5G showcase events in China, featuring ARHT’s live two-way HoloPresence Technology, have proven to be a very popular way to demonstrate the potential benefits of increased data transmission speeds in the educational space. The success of those events has led to permanent university installations earlier this year and now in Q4 2020 as well.

"With the number of COVID-19 cases being relatively low in China, we are seeing a return to in-person meetings and events. There is a growing demand to utilize our HoloPresenceTM solutions combined with 5G infrastructure to showcase expertise from other parts of the country without the need to travel," stated ARHT CEO Larry O'Reilly. "We successfully delivered 5G events with China Unicom in the past year and we expect that the number of permanent locations will increase rapidly with this newly formed strategic partnership."

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.