 

DGAP-News Gigaset AG publishes report for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020: 14% increase in revenue in the third quarter

DGAP-News: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
Gigaset AG publishes report for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020: 14% increase in revenue in the third quarter

26.11.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release
Munich, November 26, 2020

Gigaset AG publishes report for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020
14% increase in revenue in the third quarter of 2020

  • 14% increase in revenue in the third quarter partly cushions declines in the first half of 2020
  • Normalization of everyday life is buoying demand in particular among private consumers in the core Phones business and the Smartphones segment
  • Rigorous cost cuts result in positive EBITDA
  • Earnings back in the black in the third quarter thanks to prompt instigation of cost-cutting measures coupled with a strong cash position

Bocholt, November 26, 2020- Gigaset AG (ISIN: DE0005156004), an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology, today published its report for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020. A strong third quarter, with a sharp 14% increase in revenue compared with the same period in 2019, partly cushioned its performance in the first half of the year. The economic recovery after the lockdown was lifted in Europe and the associated normalization of everyday life resulted in strong revenue growth at the Phones and Smartphones business segments in particular. The company continued its rigorous cost-cutting measures, as a result of which consolidated net income for the third quarter was back in the black.

Gigaset generated consolidated revenue of €133.5 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared with €157.5 million in the same period of the previous year. Revenue for the quarter increased by 14% to €57.6 million (Q3 2019: €50.4 million). At €5 million, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter were likewise slightly higher than the previous year (Q3 2019: €4.9 million).

