 

DGAP-News MBH COMMITS FURTHER TO EDUCATION WITH 11TH ACQUISITION OF 2020 AS FAST GROWING ACADEMY ONE GROUP JOINS PORTFOLIO

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.11.2020, 11:00  |  73   |   |   

DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Investment
MBH COMMITS FURTHER TO EDUCATION WITH 11TH ACQUISITION OF 2020 AS FAST GROWING ACADEMY ONE GROUP JOINS PORTFOLIO

26.11.2020 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBH COMMITS FURTHER TO EDUCATION WITH 11TH ACQUISITION OF 2020 AS FAST GROWING ACADEMY ONE GROUP JOINS PORTFOLIO


London, 26 November 2020, MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, bolsters its largest vertical, education, with their acquisition of Academy One Group, a leader in sports education programmes. This is MBH's 11th acquisition of 2020 to date and brings MBH's education vertical to a total of 10 companies, growing the pro-forma revenues of the MBH group companies to GBP 102m for the financial year 2020.

MBH today grows its largest vertical yet further with the 100% acquisition of Academy One Group, MBH's 11th acquisition for the year so far. Academy One Group is a well recognised training organisation with a primary focus on sports education programmes in partnership with colleges, professional and semi professional football clubs. They also have deep expertise in Traineeship programmes in sports coaching and Apprenticeships in a wide variety of sport, business and health pathways.

Academy One started 7 years ago with just 25 students and has now grown to over 750 students across its extensive range of programmes. With the UK being one of Europe's largest national fitness markets boasting total annual revenues of over EUR 5.5billion[1] the stage is set for further future growth for Academy One Group.

For the year ending 31 March 2020 Academy One Group generated revenues of GBP 3.7m. With this acquisition, the pro-forma revenues of the MBH portfolio companies grow to GBP102m for the financial year 2020. The estimated earnings per share growth as a result of this acquisition is approximately 1.1%.

The estimated total consideration for the acquisition is approximately GBP2.0m to GBP 3.0m. The consideration will be finalised once the 31 December 2020 audit has been completed. The majority of the consideration will be paid fully in unlisted bonds in MBH Corporation plc and would convert to listed bonds upon completion of audited accounts. The terms of the listed and unlisted bonds are as follows:

Seite 1 von 3
MBH Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News MBH COMMITS FURTHER TO EDUCATION WITH 11TH ACQUISITION OF 2020 AS FAST GROWING ACADEMY ONE GROUP JOINS PORTFOLIO DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Investment MBH COMMITS FURTHER TO EDUCATION WITH 11TH ACQUISITION OF 2020 AS FAST GROWING ACADEMY ONE GROUP JOINS PORTFOLIO 26.11.2020 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG nimmt erstes Rechenzentrum in den Niederlanden in Betrieb
DGAP-News: AURELIUS schließt Erwerb von GKN Wheels & Structures ab
EQS-News: Korrektur: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen erste erfolgreiche Ergebnisse aus der erweiterten ...
Media and Games Invest plc invites investors to the presentation of its Q3 2020 results on November ...
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited schließt eine Aktienplatzierung in Höhe von 21 Mio. AUD ab, um das ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vivoryon Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Eintritt in 34 Mrd. Dollar Markt - Herstellung von ersten Mushroom Produkten begonnen!
Dr. Stoll & Sauer Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH: Dr. Stoll & Sauer sieht Abgasskandal bei Fiat in größerer Dimension
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Europas Pilotlinie für Graphen und 2D-Materialien / Finanzierung der ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Spatenstich für modernes Produktionswerk in Velden
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: MBH STÄRKT BILDUNGSSEGMENT MIT DER 11. AKQUISITION IN 2020 UND DER AUFNAHME DER ACADEMY ONE GROUP IN DAS PORTFOLIO (deutsch)
11:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: MBH STÄRKT BILDUNGSSEGMENT MIT DER 11. AKQUISITION IN 2020 UND DER AUFNAHME DER ACADEMY ONE GROUP IN DAS PORTFOLIO
09.11.20
DGAP-News: MBH CORPORATION PLC SETZT IHRE AKQUISITIONSSTRATEGIE MIT DEM WEITEREN AUSBAU DES BILDUNGSSEGMENTS FORT (deutsch)
09.11.20
DGAP-News: MBH CORPORATION PLC CONTINUES ACQUISITION DRIVE WITH FURTHER EXPANSION OF ITS EDUCATION VERTICAL
09.11.20
DGAP-News: MBH CORPORATION PLC SETZT IHRE AKQUISITIONSSTRATEGIE MIT DEM WEITEREN AUSBAU DES BILDUNGSSEGMENTS FORT
02.11.20
Coronavirus; Investitionen: Mittelständische Beteiligungsgesellschaften: Investieren in Corona-Zeiten?
30.10.20
MBH Corporation: Zukauf in Australien(1) 
30.10.20
DGAP-News: MBH STÄRKT MIT DER ÜBERNAHME DER AUSTRALISCHEN COBUL CONSTRUCTIONS IHR BAUDIENSTLEISTUNGSSEGMENT (deutsch)
30.10.20
DGAP-News: MBH STÄRKT MIT DER ÜBERNAHME DER AUSTRALISCHEN COBUL CONSTRUCTIONS IHR BAUDIENSTLEISTUNGSSEGMENT
30.10.20
DGAP-News: MBH ADDS FURTHER WEIGHT TO ITS CONSTRUCTION VERTICAL WITH ACQUISITION OF AUSTRALIAN FIRM COBUL CONSTRUCTIONS

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
601
Cannabis, Bildung, Baugewerbe - spannende KMU-Mischung bei MBH Corporation plc - investieren?
03.11.20
2
MBH Corporation: Zukauf in Australien
18.08.20
2
DGAP-DD: MBH Corporation Plc deutsch
18.08.20
2
MBH Corporation übernimmt Driven by Riide
17.08.20
3
DGAP-Adhoc: MBH CORPORATION PLC ERWIRBT ASHLEY DAVID TAXIS ZUM AUFBAU EINES NEUEN 'TRANSPORT'-SEGMEN