ResellerClub offers Black Friday Deals of up to 60% off on Web Hosting & Domains

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResellerClub, a part of Endurance International Group's family of brands and a provider of domains, web hosting and other web presence products announces discounts on web hosting and servers as part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale. After an overwhelming response last year, ResellerClub has brought back the sale for its customers this year. The sale is now live with details of the discounts below:

  • Up to 50% off on Reseller Hosting
  • Up to 30% off on Dedicated Servers SSD
  • Up to 60% off on other Hosting (Shared, Cloud, VPS, Dedicated Servers HDD)
ResellerClub

Popular domain extensions .BIZ, .CO, .XYZ are also on discount along with email hosting and addons.

Speaking about the sale, Manish Dalal, Sr. Vice-President and General Manager of Endurance International Group (APAC) said, "2020 has been a challenging year and many businesses have been forced to move online. With businesses going digital, the benefits are multifold - easy access for customers, greater reach with the Internet, secure and safe monetary transactions, effective and targeted marketing and much more! With our Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales this year, we want to enable businesses to get online and build towards a bright future on the Internet! We're offering up to 60% off on web hosting and domains. We hope customers make the most of the sale!"

This year, ResellerClub has focused on upgrading their product suite with the latest technology. The most recent upgrade has been the launch of Block storage on their VPS product for greater flexibility and high performance. Another noteworthy upgrade has been the Solid State Drive (SSD) variants of Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting and VPS, now available on the ResellerClub platform. As part of the Black Friday deals, ResellerClub is offering the advantage of better discounts for longer tenures on these products.

The sale started as Black Friday on 25th November and will end on 2nd December, culminating into Cyber Monday. To know more about the sale, visit www.resellerclub.com

About ResellerClub

ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to web designers, developers and web hosts. Today, ResellerClub offers products and services that a Web professional can use to enable small businesses to build a meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers Shared Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, email, backup, security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 350+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for web professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of web presence products, PaaS and SaaS-based tools.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, Domain.com and SiteBuilder, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com.

Endurance International Group and the compass logo are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. Constant Contact, the Constant Contact logo and other brand names of Endurance International Group are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Media Contact:
 Mitika Kulshreshtha
press@endurance.com 
+91-22-6720-9090
Vice President - Marketing, APAC
Endurance International Group

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683574/ResellerClub.jpg



