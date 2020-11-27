 

Laurent-Perrier Half-year results 2020-2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.11.2020, 07:30  |  57   |   |   


Tours-sur-Marne, November 27, 2020

Laurent-Perrier

Financial release

Results of the first half of the 2020-2021 financial year

Laurent-Perrier announces a consolidated turnover of €71.2 million
and an increase in its operating margin rate.

The financial statements for the first half of the 2020-2021 financial year, ended September 30, 2020, were examined by the Supervisory Board, which met on November 24, 2020 under the chairmanship of Mr. Maurice de Kervénoaël.

Key consolidated financial data audited:

In millions of Euros
At September 30, 2020 		1st half
2019-2020
(April 1, 2019 –
September 30, 2019) 		1st half
2020-2021
(April 1, 2020 –
September 30, 2020) 		Change
vs N-1 		Change
vs N-1
 excluding currency effect (*)
Champagne sales 99.1 71.0 -28.4% -28.2%
Group turnover 99.2 71.2 -28.2% -28.0%
Operating Income 19.8 14.6 -26.6% -23.1%
Operating margin % (**) 20.0% 20.5% +0.5 pt +1.4 pts
Net income - Group share 11.0 7.6 -30.9% NC
Earnings per share (in Euros) 1.85 1.28 -0.57 NC
Operating cash flow (***) -21.9 M€ -34.5 M€ -12.6 M€ NC

     * At N-1 exchange rates
   ** Margin calculated on champagne sales only
 *** Cash flow from operating activities - net investments

1



Commenting on the half-year results, Mr. Stéphane Dalyac, Chairman of the Executive Board, said:

"In the context of a first half of the 2020-2021 financial year that was severely affected by the COVID-19 health crisis, the Laurent-Perrier Group was able to adapt to this unprecedented situation, as shown by the published results, thus confirming the resilience of its model based on its value policy. Indeed, despite a sharp decrease in volumes sold as a result of the containment measures adopted worldwide, this performance is based on a still positive price/mix effect, an increase in operating margin rate and tight control of operating cash flow. Faced with many uncertainties regarding the development of the health crisis and the business outlook  for the UK (Brexit) and US markets, which call for a great deal of caution, the Laurent-Perrier Group reaffirms its determination to stay the course of its strategy, continuing to rely on the quality of its champagnes, the quality of its teams, the strength of its brands and the control of its distribution."

Seite 1 von 3
Laurent Perrier Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Laurent-Perrier Half-year results 2020-2021 Tours-sur-Marne, November 27, 2020 Laurent-Perrier Financial release Results of the first half of the 2020-2021 financial year Laurent-Perrier announces a consolidated turnover of €71.2 millionand an increase in its operating margin rate. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
Perseus Mining Limited: Managing Director & CEO Address at Annual General Meeting
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply Italy’s first hydrogen trains
Khiron Life Sciences Announces Closing of $14.49 Million Bought Deal Financing Including Full ...
SHARC Energy Joins Canadian Trade Mission to Promote Its Wastewater Energy-Recovery Technology in ...
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 19 – 25, 2020
Barrick listed again in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
Appreciated Media Defaults on Debt Obligations
Perseus Mining Limited: Annual General Meeting Results
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...