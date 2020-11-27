

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.11.2020 / 11:15

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: VGG GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. Dr. First name: Michael Last name(s): Tojner Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VARTA AG

b) LEI

529900E7KB95KOXBWP63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal: In connection with the IPO of VARTA AG, VGG GmbH established a stock option program (MSOP) for the benefit of the members of the Management Board and certain employees of VARTA AG and its consolidated subsidiaries. A special feature of this MSOP is that it is funded solely through shares made available by the major shareholder (VGG GmbH) and not through new shares or treasury shares of VARTA AG. This notification relates to the employees' quarterly exercise option. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 102.5483 EUR 156910.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 102.5483 EUR 156910.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

