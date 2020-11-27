 

DGAP-DD VARTA AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.11.2020, 11:15  |   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.11.2020 / 11:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: VGG GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr. Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal: In connection with the IPO of VARTA AG, VGG GmbH established a stock option program (MSOP) for the benefit of the members of the Management Board and certain employees of VARTA AG and its consolidated subsidiaries. A special feature of this MSOP is that it is funded solely through shares made available by the major shareholder (VGG GmbH) and not through new shares or treasury shares of VARTA AG. This notification relates to the employees' quarterly exercise option.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
102.5483 EUR 156910.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
102.5483 EUR 156910.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


27.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63735  27.11.2020 



Varta Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD VARTA AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 27.11.2020 / 11:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-Adhoc: Medios AG erwirbt Cranach Pharma GmbH; Ausgabe von 4.180.000 neuen Medios-Aktien; deutlicher ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH decreases shareholding in Ferratum below 10%
DGAP-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG ist in den ersten 9 Monaten 2020 profitabel ...
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bohrungen bestätigen signifikante Erweiterung von Korbel Main - ...
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Medios AG acquires Cranach Pharma GmbH; issue of 4,180,000 new Medios shares; significant increase ...
DGAP-DD: mic AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:15 Uhr
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
05:50 Uhr
Investments: Varta, Royal Helium, NEL ASA: Nach dem Hype ist vor dem Hype
26.11.20
Varta: Aktie mit Ritt auf der Rasierklinge
24.11.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Stifel Europe senkt Varta auf 'Sell' und Ziel auf 97 Euro
24.11.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
24.11.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Anleger gehen wieder mehr ins Risiko
24.11.20
Maydorn: Tesla, Nio, Xpeng, BYD, Blink, DPW Holding, Compleo, SDI, Varta, Millennial L., Plug Power
24.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Gewinne - Dax ringt weiter mit Widerstand
24.11.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Varta im Minus erwartet - Stifel Europe fürchtet Konkurrenzdruck
24.11.20
STIFEL EUROPE stuft Varta auf 'Sell'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:23 Uhr
3.513
Varta 25€ als Megatrendaktie und Krisenprofiteur ? 100% Titel???
17.11.20
3
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Varta auf 'Sell'
13.11.20
2
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
01.07.20
5
VARTA: Coltrane Asset Management steigert Netto-Leerverkaufsposition - Aktiennews
23.02.20
3
Varta versinkt im Erdboden – Peinliche Entwicklung bei dieser Aktie! Das ist JETZT zu tun!