VILNIAUS BALDAI AB annual audited information for the year 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 27.11.2020, 21:06 | 52 | 0 |
Please find the attached VILNIAUS BALDAI AB audited consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2020 ended 31 August 2020 with independent auditor's report.
Enclosed:
1. Confirmation of responsible persons;
2. Independent auditor's report, consolidated annual report, consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2020 ended 31 August 2020.
Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Edgaras Kabečius
Phone No: +370 5 2525700
Attachments
- Responsible Persons Confirmation 2020
- VILNIAUS BALDAI AB consolidated and companys financial statements for the FY20 ended 31 August 2020
Vilniaus Baldai Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0