 

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB annual audited information for the year 2020

Please find the attached VILNIAUS BALDAI AB audited consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2020 ended 31 August 2020 with independent auditor's report.

Enclosed:

1. Confirmation of responsible persons;

2. Independent auditor's report, consolidated annual report, consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2020 ended 31 August 2020.


Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Edgaras Kabečius
Phone No: +370 5 2525700

Attachments


