 

EANS-Adhoc Vienna Insurance Group acquires Central- and Eastern European business of Aegon

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
29.11.2020, 12:15  |  20   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers
29.11.2020

Vienna - VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (VIG) agreed with
Aegon N.V. on 29 November 2020 to acquire Aegon's insurance business in Hungary,
Poland, Romania and Turkey. VIG will take over Aegon's non-life and life
insurance companies as well as pension funds, asset management and service
companies in these countries, which ideally complement VIG's existing portfolio.
The purchase price amounts to EUR 830 million. The transaction is subject to the
necessary regulatory and competition approvals. Closing of the transaction is
expected to take place in the second half of 2021.

With the acquisition of these companies, VIG is further expanding its leading
market position in Central and Eastern Europe and moves up to the first rank in
Hungary's insurance market. In addition, VIG is extending its scope of activity
in the pension fund business in this region and will also be active in the life
business in Turkey for the first time. The premium volume of the insurance
companies in the four countries amounted to the equivalent of approx. EUR 600
million in 2019, with a net profit of approx. EUR 50 million.

From today's perspective, VIG assumes the solvency ratio to remain in the
communicated comfort zone of 170 to 230 % at the time of the closing of the
transaction.



The following securities of VIG are admitted for trading on a regulated market:

ISSUE TITEL ISIN TRADING SEGMENT
Share AT0000908504 Vienna and Prague Stock Exchange,
Official Market
VIG subordinated bond 2015 AT0000A1D5E1 Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Second
Regulated Market
VIG subordinated bond 2013 AT0000A12GN0 Vienna Stock Exchange, Second Regulated
Market








Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Wolfgang Haas
Head of Group Communications & Marketing, Spokesperson of the Group
Phone: +43(0)50 390-21029
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21029
E-Mail: wolfgang.haas@vig.com

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: WBI, VÖNIX, ATX
stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126790/4776933
OTS: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Seite 1 von 2


VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Adhoc Vienna Insurance Group acquires Central- and Eastern European business of Aegon - Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Mergers - Acquisitions …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
QF's Stars Of Science lädt aufstrebende Innovatoren ein, sich für Staffel 13 zu ...
EANS-Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group acquires Central- and Eastern European business of Aegon
Titel
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
Teurer Ratenkauf zum Black Friday: Über 1.200 Euro Zinsen für einen Einkauf von 4.000 Euro
Unternehmen: Bewerber mit Migrationshintergrund erwünscht (1) 
Erfolg für Verbraucherinnen und Verbraucher: Klage der Deutschen Umwelthilfe zwingt Netto-Online zur Rücknahme von Elektroschrott
KfW fördert neue Heidelberg Wallbox Energy Control
Klimasünder Kleidung: Nur drei der 100 größten europäischen Modemarken sind auf dem Weg zu einem ...
Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs (MIWE) 2020: Israel, die USA und die Schweiz bieten die besten Rahmenbedingungen für weibliches ...
Titel
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
Weit über 1.000 km Reichweite für E-Autos mit SALD-Akkus
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
28.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 48/20
25.11.20
Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Klare Gewinne in Prag und Moskau
21.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 47/20
16.11.20
EANS-Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group gibt Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr 2020
16.11.20
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
07.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 45/20

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:55 Uhr
14.159
Windreich AG - auf ein Neues
26.11.20
694
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?
23.11.20
4
Kein Geschäftsbericht angekündigt.
20.11.20
877
WGF-Anleihen
30.10.20
15
Photon Energy 7,75% Bond 2017-2022