Vienna - VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (VIG) agreed with

Aegon N.V. on 29 November 2020 to acquire Aegon's insurance business in Hungary,

Poland, Romania and Turkey. VIG will take over Aegon's non-life and life

insurance companies as well as pension funds, asset management and service

companies in these countries, which ideally complement VIG's existing portfolio.

The purchase price amounts to EUR 830 million. The transaction is subject to the

necessary regulatory and competition approvals. Closing of the transaction is

expected to take place in the second half of 2021.



With the acquisition of these companies, VIG is further expanding its leading

market position in Central and Eastern Europe and moves up to the first rank in

Hungary's insurance market. In addition, VIG is extending its scope of activity

in the pension fund business in this region and will also be active in the life

business in Turkey for the first time. The premium volume of the insurance

companies in the four countries amounted to the equivalent of approx. EUR 600

million in 2019, with a net profit of approx. EUR 50 million.



From today's perspective, VIG assumes the solvency ratio to remain in the

communicated comfort zone of 170 to 230 % at the time of the closing of the

transaction.







Further inquiry note:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30



Wolfgang Haas

Head of Group Communications & Marketing, Spokesperson of the Group

Phone: +43(0)50 390-21029

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21029

E-Mail: wolfgang.haas@vig.com



Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920

E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com



