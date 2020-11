Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Vienna - VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (VIG) agreed withAegon N.V. on 29 November 2020 to acquire Aegon's insurance business in Hungary,Poland, Romania and Turkey. VIG will take over Aegon's non-life and lifeinsurance companies as well as pension funds, asset management and servicecompanies in these countries, which ideally complement VIG's existing portfolio.The purchase price amounts to EUR 830 million. The transaction is subject to thenecessary regulatory and competition approvals. Closing of the transaction isexpected to take place in the second half of 2021.With the acquisition of these companies, VIG is further expanding its leadingmarket position in Central and Eastern Europe and moves up to the first rank inHungary's insurance market. In addition, VIG is extending its scope of activityin the pension fund business in this region and will also be active in the lifebusiness in Turkey for the first time. The premium volume of the insurancecompanies in the four countries amounted to the equivalent of approx. EUR 600million in 2019, with a net profit of approx. EUR 50 million.From today's perspective, VIG assumes the solvency ratio to remain in thecommunicated comfort zone of 170 to 230 % at the time of the closing of thetransaction.The following securities of VIG are admitted for trading on a regulated market:ISSUE TITEL ISIN TRADING SEGMENTShare AT0000908504 Vienna and Prague Stock Exchange,Official MarketVIG subordinated bond 2015 AT0000A1D5E1 Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SecondRegulated MarketVIG subordinated bond 2013 AT0000A12GN0 Vienna Stock Exchange, Second RegulatedMarket