GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday deals keep on getting better at GameStop, as the company just revealed its 2020 Cyber Week offers. Beginning on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. CST and running through Saturday, Dec. 5, GameStop is offering online only (unless noted otherwise) tremendous savings on the hottest video games software, hardware and accessories, PC gaming equipment, home entertainment electronics and pop culture apparel, board games, collectibles, toys, and more. The company is also offering a special discount of up to 50% off of its Same Day Delivery service during Cyber Week to ensure customers are able to take advantage of the faster delivery option and receive their orders in less than 24 hours.