GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Reveals Daily Exclusive and Doorbuster Deals All Week Long
Reduces the Price of its Same Day Delivery Service During Cyber Week to Provide Customers the Convenience and Flexibility to Receive their Online Orders Faster
GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday deals keep on getting better at GameStop, as the company just revealed its 2020 Cyber Week offers. Beginning on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. CST and running through Saturday, Dec. 5, GameStop is offering online only (unless noted otherwise) tremendous savings on the hottest video games software, hardware and accessories, PC gaming equipment, home entertainment electronics and pop culture apparel, board games, collectibles, toys, and more. The company is also offering a special discount of up to 50% off of its Same Day Delivery service during Cyber Week to ensure customers are able to take advantage of the faster delivery option and receive their orders in less than 24 hours.
“For this year’s Cyber Week sale, we have selected the best online offers for our valued customers,” said Chris Homeister, chief merchandising officer for GameStop. “Our online Cyber Week deals start earlier this year than ever before, and every day this week we will be launching new and exciting deals. We invite all gaming and pop culture enthusiasts to visit www.gamestop.com or our mobile app all week to see the great deals we are offering, as well as to take advantage of the temporary reduction in price of our Same Day Delivery service so they can receive their online orders faster.”
As part of today’s Cyber Week announcement, GameStop is now offering a broad array of products across hardware, software, and accessories, home entertainment electronics, collectibles and more. A sample of the “must-have” GameStop Cyber Weeks deals include:
Hardware:
- Save up to $150 on select top gaming PC models from Cybertron PC – Sale ends on Monday
- Receive a $50 GameStop gift card with the purchase of select Vizio 4K HDR Smart TVs – Offer ends on Wednesday
Video Game Software:
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla ($49.99) – Monday only
- NBA 2K21; FIFA 21; Madden 21; PGA Tour 2K21 ($26.99) – Monday only
- Nintendo Switch games: Mario Brothers Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening ($39.99); other select Nintendo Switch titles up to 50% off – Monday only
- Up to 66% off select Xbox One digital titles – Monday only
- Up to 50% off select PS5 and Xbox One titles and up to 80% off Xbox One digital titles
- Up 20% off select Arcade and retro games
PC Gaming and Video Gaming Accessories:
0 Kommentare