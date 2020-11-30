 

Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity launches new generation of high-speed network encryptors and software-based VPN Client

IT security expert Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity presents two new security solutions, approved by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) for VS-NfD (RESTRICTED), NATO RESTRICTED and RESTREINT UE/EU RESTRICTED classification level:  R&SSITLine ETH NG, a new generation of high-speed network encryptors, offering scalable transmission rates from 10 Mbit/sec to 40 Gbit/sec, and R&STrusted VPN Client, a software-based VPN Client, enabling users to work in a secure and encrypted mobile environment.

With R&S SITLine ETH NG, Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity provides application- and user-independent basic security for cross-location network communications for government agencies and enterprises. The variants of the product line are called R&S SITLine ETH-L, an encryptor for up to four independent 10 Gbit/sec lines, and R&S SITLine ETH-S, a compact system for lines with up to 1 Gbit/sec. The solution encrypts communications already at layer 2 level, thus also provides protection against operating errors if, for example, the wrong security level is selected for email transmissions of sensitive content. The network encryptor thus also guarantees users independence from telecommunications providers and component suppliers. The Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity Ethernet encryptors are "Security Made in Germany". With 30 years of crypto expertise, the manufacturer is one of the pioneers in the field of network encryption.

With R&S Trusted VPN Client, Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity facilitates encrypted, mobile work despite VS-NfD (RESTRICTED) requirements. The solution protects the network communication of a client platform (Windows laptop or tablet) with a government or corporate network over an untrusted network such as the internet. R&S Trusted VPN Client is software-based and requires no additional hardware, meaning that users can work on the move at the airport, from home office or from other public spaces without any restrictions. The "Always On" mode provides additional security. Users are always protected in untrusted networks. Thanks to its high scalability, R&S Trusted VPN Client can be individually adapted to changing work requirements at any time.

Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity is a leading IT security company that protects the digital assets  of companies and public institutions worldwide from cyberattacks.

www.rohde-schwarz.com/cybersecurity

