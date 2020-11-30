 

Kinnevik leads funding round in HungryPanda

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 09:00  |  60   |   |   

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik”) today announced that it is investing USD 35m in a USD 70m funding round in HungryPanda, the global leader in online Asian food delivery.

HungryPanda provides a specialist online ordering platform for Chinese customers living abroad, with a tailored user experience, including language and payment options, to help overcome cultural barriers.

HungryPanda, headquartered in London, was launched in 2017 by Founder Eric Liu, a computer science graduate at the University of Nottingham who wanted to fix a problem he experienced first-hand – getting hold of authentic Chinese food on-demand away from home. The business has quickly grown 30x in three years with a 500-person strong team operating in 6 countries across the world.

The company’s community-focused approach allows it to create an attractive sub-segment within the overall online food delivery market. The business is already profitable in the UK and other major cities such as New York. The investment also furthers Kinnevik’s food strategy and complements our existing investments by adding exposure to the out-of-home space, particularly popular with younger users, in addition to our existing investments in online grocers focused on at-home cooking.

Kinnevik is joining previous investors 83North and Felix Capital, who between them have experience of building sector-leading platforms including Wolt, Deliveroo and Just Eat. Other investors joining this round include Piton Capital, VNV Global and Burda Principal Investment.

Kinnevik CEO Georgi Ganev commented: As digital adoption advances, we see an opportunity for community-oriented marketplaces that have a deeper understanding of targeted audiences and a more tailored product. We have been impressed by how Eric and team have leveraged their first-hand user empathy to rapidly scale HungryPanda while remaining capital efficient. We look forward to helping the team expand across products, regions and audiences.”

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to make people’s lives better by providing more and better choice. In partnership with talented founders and management teams we build challenger businesses that use disruptive technology to address material, everyday consumer needs. As active owners, we believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building long-term sustainable businesses that contribute positively to society. We invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, the US, and selectively in other markets. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Attachment


Kinnevik Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kinnevik leads funding round in HungryPanda Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik”) today announced that it is investing USD 35m in a USD 70m funding round in HungryPanda, the global leader in online Asian food delivery. HungryPanda provides a specialist online ordering platform for Chinese …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – September 2020
Nexans Press Release
Philips Patient Management Solution keeps patients safe and personalizes care during COVID-19 at ...
Interoil Q3 interim financial report
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Update on the intended offer by Sanofi for Kiadis
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Kinnevik’s Chairman Dame Amelia Fawcett will not make herself available for re-election