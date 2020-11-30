 

Skylight Health Announces Rebrand and Corporate Plan to Provide Primary Care Nationally to Millions of Americans

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 13:00  |  31   |   |   
  • Formerly CB2 Insights, the Company enters a new chapter as it completes its rebranding to Skylight Health Group effective Monday, November 30, 2020.
  • Skylight Health is a national US provider of multi-disciplinary services with 30+ physical clinics across 14 states and a proprietary virtual telehealth and electronic medical record platform.
  • The Company uses a hybrid approach of in-clinic and virtual services to deliver quality primary care, sub-specialty and allied health services to patients covered by most US health insurance plans.
  • The Company is focused on robust expansion throughout the US adding new states by way of strategic acquisitions and organic growth of services to existing patients.
  • The company has a strong base of operation with positive cash flow with no long-term debt and cash balance of $10.3MM.
  • Led by management with 50+ years of collective practice management expertise

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Skylight Health Group Inc. (formerly CB2 Insights) (CSE:SHG; OTCQB: CBIIF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare services in the United States, today announces its rebranding and corporate plan to address massive gaps and opportunities in the US trillion-dollar healthcare market. To view the new brand and learn more, visit the new website www.skylighthealthgroup.com.

Prad Sekar, Chief Executive Officer of Skylight Health Group stated For the past 25 years, my co-founder Kash Qureshi and I have built successful and profitable healthcare operations. We are now on a path to becoming one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare system in the US. By providing a broad range of services that are not traditionally found under one clinic group, we are able to provide services both physically and virtually and we do so at a substantially lower cost to the patient. We bring the focus back to the patient. Whether it is providing insurable services to patients with insurance or subscription services for the uninsured or underinsured, patients are able to have greater accessibility and greater affordability in an otherwise fragmented and complex industry.”

