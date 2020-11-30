Philips introduces next generation of Advanced Visualization Workspace – IntelliSpace Portal 12 – with AI capabilities at RSNA 2020

November 30, 2020

Next generation of Philips’ advanced radiology visualization platform leverages image post-processing and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver quantitative clinical insights, drive increased diagnostic confidence, simplify workflows, and reduce time-to-report

New features include AI algorithms for lung nodule detection, cardiac functional analysis, and quantification of pulmonary infiltrates associated with COVID-19 patients

Intelligent, automated and connected multi-modality, multi-vendor suite of applications supports follow-up and communication across clinical care pathways

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the next generation of Philips Advanced Visualization Workspace – IntelliSpace Portal 12 for radiologists. Launched at this year’s virtual Radiological Society of North America Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting ( RSNA 2020 ), IntelliSpace Portal features a robust set of new AI-assisted quantitative assessment and automatic results generation features to support the diagnostic workflow, including follow-up and communication across cardiology, pulmonology, oncology and neurology. Its AI-assisted pulmonary capabilities include the assessment of complex lung conditions associated with COVID-19.

“In the COVID era, the automatic detection and characterization of pulmonary infiltrates, especially in viral pneumonia, is very important,” said Hans-Ulrich Kauczor, professor and chairman of radiology at the University of Heidelberg in Germany. “IntelliSpace Portal’s AI-assisted quantitative assessment capabilities allow general radiologists and residents on call to get the necessary support to help identify COVID pneumonia, which is differentiated from other diagnoses. This also plays a significant role for longitudinal analysis and follow-up.“

“The immediate and complex long-term needs of COVID-19 patients, combined with the growth of elective care, has highlighted the continued need for advanced fully-integrated radiology solutions that support efficient diagnosis, follow-up and communication across multiple clinical domains,” said Calum Cunningham, General Manager of Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics at Philips. “The new generation of IntelliSpace Portal adds numerous AI-enabled features that automatically generate quantitative measurements, simplify workflows, and make radiology data available anywhere it’s clinically relevant in an organization.”