Dublin and London – November 27, 2020 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based Resources Company (“Providence” or the “Company”), today provides a commercial update for Standard Exploration Licence (“SEL”) 1/11 which includes the Barryroe oil and gas field. SEL 1/11 is operated by EXOLA DAC (“EXOLA”) (80%), a wholly owned subsidiary of Providence Resources, on behalf of its partner Lansdowne Celtic Sea Limited (“Lansdowne”) (20%), collectively the “Barryroe Partners”. SEL 1/11 lies in c. 100 metre water depths in the North Celtic Sea Basin and is located c. 50 km off the south coast of Ireland.