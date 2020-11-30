Close of Offer to Further Applications
Octopus AIM VCT plc (“the “Company”)
30 November 2020
Close of Offer to Further Applications
The Company's offer for subscription, as set out in the prospectus issued by the Boards of Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc on 20 August 2020 (the “Prospectus”), is now closed to further applications.
