 

Close of Offer to Further Applications

Octopus AIM VCT plc (“the “Company”)

30 November 2020

Close of Offer to Further Applications

The Company's offer for subscription, as set out in the prospectus issued by the Boards of Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc on 20 August 2020 (the “Prospectus”), is now closed to further applications.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803


