Bloom Energy to Host Virtual Analyst Day on December 16, 2020

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) announced that KR Sridhar, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, along with other members of the executive leadership team will outline the details of its comprehensive strategy to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value at its Virtual Analyst Day on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT.

The event will include a live video Q&A with members of Bloom Energy’s executive leadership team. Questions may also be submitted in advance by emailing Investor@BloomEnergy.com.