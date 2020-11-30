 

Bloom Energy to Host Virtual Analyst Day on December 16, 2020

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) announced that KR Sridhar, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, along with other members of the executive leadership team will outline the details of its comprehensive strategy to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value at its Virtual Analyst Day on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT.

The event will include a live video Q&A with members of Bloom Energy’s executive leadership team. Questions may also be submitted in advance by emailing Investor@BloomEnergy.com.

A live webcast, including video, audio and presentation slides, will be accessible on https://investor.bloomenergy.com/. Interested parties unable to watch the live webcast will be able to watch and listen to an archived copy of the event, which will be available on Bloom Energy’s website following the conclusion of the event.

To register, please visit: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2866457/DD861A80957E1DCED4629485B6A2C997

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company’s product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom’s customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

