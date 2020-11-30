Entera Bio Appoints Spiros Jamas as Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Spiros Jamas, Sc.D. to the role of Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors effective January 4, 2021. Dr. Jamas will succeed Dr. Roger Garceau, who has been serving as interim CEO since August 2020. Dr. Garceau will continue to serve as a Director of Entera Bio.



“This is an incredibly exciting time to join the talented team at Entera, with several near-term catalysts including multiple data readouts from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 as well as numerous potential business development opportunities for our platform technology,” said Dr. Jamas. “I look forward to working with the team at Entera to advance the EB613 osteoporosis development program toward a potential pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial and to progress our pipeline, including the selection of a formulation of EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism. With several important data readouts for the Company over the coming months, including the final Phase 2 data from the EB613 Phase 2 trial in the first half of 2021, I believe there is a significant opportunity to create value for Entera’s shareholders and build a sustainable biopharmaceutical company,” continued Dr. Jamas.