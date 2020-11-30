 

Entera Bio Appoints Spiros Jamas as Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Spiros Jamas, Sc.D. to the role of Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors effective January 4, 2021. Dr. Jamas will succeed Dr. Roger Garceau, who has been serving as interim CEO since August 2020. Dr. Garceau will continue to serve as a Director of Entera Bio.

“This is an incredibly exciting time to join the talented team at Entera, with several near-term catalysts including multiple data readouts from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 as well as numerous potential business development opportunities for our platform technology,” said Dr. Jamas. “I look forward to working with the team at Entera to advance the EB613 osteoporosis development program toward a potential pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial and to progress our pipeline, including the selection of a formulation of EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism. With several important data readouts for the Company over the coming months, including the final Phase 2 data from the EB613 Phase 2 trial in the first half of 2021, I believe there is a significant opportunity to create value for Entera’s shareholders and build a sustainable biopharmaceutical company,” continued Dr. Jamas.

Spiros Jamas is a biotech entrepreneur with over 30 years of senior management experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He has served as CEO and/or founder of multiple high growth, innovation-driven companies including: AOBiome Therapeutics, Inc., Tempero Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Alpha-Beta Technology, Inc. He has assembled high-performance teams to grow these organizations and led first-in-class R&D programs from early discovery through Investigative New Drug Application (IND) submissions and into advanced clinical development. As founding CEO of AOBiome, he created a leading skin microbiome company that launched the breakthrough skin probiotic AO+ Mist and Mother Dirt Consumer Brand and led the effort to file six IND’s. At Enanta he led the initiation of the Hepatitis C drug development program. Over the course of his career, Dr. Jamas has raised over $300 million in funding from a variety of sources including public and private equity and debt. In addition to his significant experience in building biopharma companies, Dr. Jamas was the Global Healthcare Analyst in the Global Fundamental Strategies group at State Street Global Advisors, the world’s second largest asset management firm. Dr. Jamas obtained a Doctor of Science in Biotechnology from M.I.T. in 1987, a M.Sc. also from M.I.T. in 1983 and a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering from UMIST, England. He is an author and co-inventor on numerous papers and patents.

