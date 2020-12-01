 

Cidara Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data for Influenza AVCs at the 7th ESWI Influenza Conference

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced a keynote lecture, an oral presentation and two posters at the 7th European Scientific Working Group on Influenza (ESWI) Influenza Conference, which takes place virtually Dec. 6-9, 2020.

The Keynote Lecture highlights Cidara’s Cloudbreak antiviral platform, specifically its program for universal protection from influenza. Details of the Keynote Lecture are as follows:

Keynote Lecture Programme:
Title:   Beyond Vaccines and mAbs: Progress Towards Universal Influenza Protection with Cloudbreak Influenza Antiviral Conjugates (AVCs)
Speakers:   Opening Remarks: Michael Ison, M.D., M.S., professor, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine
    Keynote Lecture: Les Tari, Ph.D., senior vice president, research, Cidara Therapeutics
Date and Time:   Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. CET

The oral and poster presentations highlight preclinical data from the antiviral conjugate (AVC) candidate, CD377 for prevention and treatment of influenza. Details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation:
Title:   Characterization of In Vitro Activity and In Vivo Efficacy of CD377, a Novel Anti-Viral Fc-Conjugate, Against 2020-2021 Northern Hemisphere Influenza Quadrivalent Vaccine Strains
Presenter:   Jeffrey B. Locke, Ph.D., director, microbiology, Cidara Therapeutics
Date and Time:   Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CET
Session:   Antiviral and immune therapy for influenza, RSV disease and COVID-19
     
Poster Presentations:
Title:   In Vitro Potency and In Vivo Efficacy of CD377, a Novel Antiviral Fc-Conjugate, Against Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI)
Presenter:   James Levin, Ph.D., senior director of preclinical development, Cidara Therapeutics
Format:   On-demand
     
Title:   CD377, a Novel Antiviral Fc-Conjugate, is Equipotent by Different Dosing Routes and Active Against Oseltamivir-Resistant Isolates Of Influenza A (H1N1) in Lethal Mouse Infection Models
Presenter:   James Levin, Ph.D., senior director of preclinical development, Cidara Therapeutics
Format:   On-demand

The Keynote Lecture and copies of the abstracts will be made available on the Publications section of the Cidara website.

About Cloudbreak AVCs
Cidara is developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic antivirals from its Cloudbreak antiviral platform that couple potent antivirals to a human antibody fragment. These long-acting, antiviral conjugates (AVCs) directly inhibit viral proliferation while simultaneously engaging the immune system. AVCs are initially being studied for the prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza, with the potential to deliver universal protection for an entire flu season with a single dose. Cidara is also advancing preclinical and discovery AVC programs to target other life-threatening viruses, such as RSV, HIV and CoV, including COVID-19.

About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

