Broadcom Unveils the Industry’s First Open AIOps Platform Delivering a New Level of Full-Stack Observability for Hybrid Clouds

Empowering Organizations to Achieve Digital Agility through Actionable Insights that Enhance Customer and Employee Engagement

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) today announced the availability of the latest generation of AIOps from Broadcom, an open platform with artificial intelligence, machine learning and end-to-end observability that helps organizations achieve operational excellence. AIOps allows business and IT leaders to manage critical KPIs that align IT outputs to business outcomes, driving digital agility, while proactively ensuring enhanced customer and positive employee experiences.



“Imagine a lens that provides a clear and fully integrated view of your business with IT providing valuable intelligence that drives informed decision-making. This is no longer a wish list, this is a reality for our customers through the new Broadcom AIOps solution,” said Serge Lucio, vice president and general manager, Enterprise Software Division, Broadcom. “AIOps from Broadcom provides enterprises with comprehensive observability across user experience, applications, infrastructure and networks delivering digital agility, actionable insights and intelligent automation— all enhancing business outcomes and customer experience.”

As enterprises progress in their ongoing digital transformations, they face complex modern and hybrid IT environments, while adopting Site Reliability Engineering and automation approaches to achieve operational effectiveness. Customers and employees now demand instant access to services delivered by IT teams. However, many struggle to gain vital insights across heterogeneous digital landscapes due to disparate tooling, increased volume of data, increase in remote traffic, frequency in redundant tasks, and lack of actionable insights.

New Leading-Edge Capabilities

AIOps from Broadcom is an open platform that correlates and analyzes a broad range of IT observability data sources and acts as a trusted proof point for the IT Operations analytics offered in Broadcom's BizOps solution. AIOps from Broadcom now includes new AI/ML techniques and customizable views for enhanced actionable insights. New capabilities include: