Five Star Senior Living Receives J.D. Power Awards for 2020 Senior Living Satisfaction Study

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE) is pleased to announce that the annual J.D. Power U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction StudySM ranked Five Star second nationally in overall customer satisfaction in Independent Living and fourth overall in Assisted Living/Memory Care.

“Throughout the course of the pandemic, our focus has been on the health and wellness of our residents, clients and team members. We are proud that our team members continue to provide an exceptional resident experience despite the challenges our industry has faced as a result of COVID-19,” said Katie Potter, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition from J.D. Power reflects the appreciation of our residents and their families as well as the dedication and commitment of our team members to support our residents each and every day.”