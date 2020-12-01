Five Star Senior Living Receives J.D. Power Awards for 2020 Senior Living Satisfaction Study
Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE) is pleased to announce that the annual J.D. Power U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction StudySM ranked Five Star second nationally in overall customer satisfaction in Independent Living and fourth overall in Assisted Living/Memory Care.
“Throughout the course of the pandemic, our focus has been on the health and wellness of our residents, clients and team members. We are proud that our team members continue to provide an exceptional resident experience despite the challenges our industry has faced as a result of COVID-19,” said Katie Potter, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition from J.D. Power reflects the appreciation of our residents and their families as well as the dedication and commitment of our team members to support our residents each and every day.”
The J.D. Power U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study evaluates resident and family member satisfaction. The study was fielded from June through August 2020. For more information on the J.D. Power U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study, please visit: http://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/senior-living-study.
FVE is a senior living and rehabilitation and wellness services company. As of September 30, 2020, FVE operated 263 senior living communities (30,544 living units) located in 31 states, including 239 communities (28,232 living units) that it managed and 24 communities (2,312 living units) that it owned or leased. FVE operates communities that include independent living, assisted living, continuing care retirement and skilled nursing communities. Additionally, FVE's rehabilitation and wellness services segment includes Ageility Physical Therapy SolutionsTM, or Ageility, a division of FVE, which provides rehabilitation and wellness services within FVE communities as well as to external customers. As of September 30, 2020, Ageility operated 209 outpatient rehabilitation clinics and 40 inpatient rehabilitation clinics. FVE is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.
