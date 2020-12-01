 

AUGA group, AB presentation of financial results for the 9 months of 2020

AUGA group, AB (hereinafter - the Company) published presentation of financial results for the 9 months of 2020 (see attachment), which will be presented in the Company's investor conference webinar on the December 1 of 2020.

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4664261777105274895 . You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only a few seconds. In case plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, will open automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on http://auga.lt/en/ and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

Contacts:
Mindaugas Ambrasas, AUGA group, AB CFO
Phone: +370 620 67296
Email: m.ambrasas@auga.lt


Attachment




Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:35 Uhr
CORRECTION: Report on interim financial results of AUGA group, AB for 9-months period ended 30 September 2020
30.11.20
Report on interim financial results of AUGA group, AB for 9-months period ended 30 September 2020
26.11.20
The companies of AUGA group, AB have signed agreements with financial institutions to refinance loans and provide additional limits
24.11.20
AUGA group, AB will organise an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial results for the 9 months of 2020
16.11.20
WOOD & Company has published a report on AUGA group, AB
06.11.20
CORRECTION: Dates of periodic information disclosure of AUGA group, AB for the year 2020 (investor calendar)