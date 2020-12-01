Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Cradlepoint for Delivering the Industry's First 5G Enterprise Edge Solution and Accelerating Wireless WAN Market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global 5G wireless wide area network (WWAN) solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cradlepoint with the 2020 Global Product Leadership Award for leading the enterprise Wireless WAN (WWAN) market. More than 23,000 global customers in the retail, financial services, healthcare, transportation, public sector, and other industries rely on Cradlepoint to keep their branch networks, mobile networks, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices always connected and protected. Frost & Sullivan also extolled Cradlepoint's 5G leadership for delivering the world's first enterprise-grade 5G solution earlier this year.

Cradlepoint is the only company that covers a wide range of wireless cellular needs offered via its software-enabled edge solutions that function seamlessly across branch locations, mobile vehicles and IoT devices. On the heels of Cradlepoint's acquisition by telecom giant Ericsson for over a billion dollars earlier this year, the company is well poised to continue to accelerate the WWAN market, and lead the burgeoning 5G enterprise market.

"Cradlepoint focuses on wireless edge routers and adapters that are managed from the cloud. The company leads in cloud-managed 4G LTE network edge solutions and is the first supplier of comprehensive 5G edge solutions for enterprise," said Troy Morley, Senior Industry Analyst. "As a preeminent market-maker in 4G, and by delivering the world's first enterprise-grade 5G edge solutions, Cradlepoint is the demonstrated leader in 5G for business."

Cradlepoint solutions are based on its NetCloud Service, a cloud-based management and orchestration solution that enables each wireless edge solution to be managed from anywhere. Every Cradlepoint endpoint, whether it is one or tens of thousands of routers and adapters, can be managed from one platform. In addition to enabling zero-touch installation and ongoing endpoint management, the NetCloud Service includes analytics, insights, and extensibility tools.