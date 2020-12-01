 

First Citizens Bank 2020 Holiday Giving Initiative for Teen Cancer America Brings Hope to Young People With Cancer

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join with First Citizens Bank this holiday season in giving hope to teens and young adults with cancer.

Through Dec. 31, 2020, First Citizens encourages customers, friends and families to make a donation to national nonprofit Teen Cancer America (TCA). TCA works to increase the number of cancer care facilities and specialized treatment programs for teens and young adults.

“Month in, month out, just as many teens and young adults are being diagnosed as ever; cancer doesn’t go on lockdown,” said Jeff Ward, First Citizens chief strategy officer and TCA board member. “That’s why First Citizens is stepping up and encouraging our communities and associates to support the work of TCA, as they can, this holiday season.”

How To Participate

  • Go to firstcitizens.com/TCA to make a donation.
  • Or text TCA to 56512 to give. (Message and data rates may apply.)

Most hospitals don’t have special cancer programs or facilities for 13 - 24-year-olds, who are typically treated in units for children or older adults. Teen Cancer America bridges the gap — with dedicated, state-of-the-art programs and facilities to meet the unique needs of this age group.

“Since 2015, First Citizens has worked closely with Teen Cancer America to bring young people with cancer better treatment and supportive communities,” Ward said. “We’re proud to continue to assist this life-changing organization. Please join us in donating to TCA to provide a brighter new year for teen patients and their families. Let’s keep making a difference – together.”

A donation for TCA:

  • Helps build spaces in hospitals just for teens and young adults to improve their oncology care.
  • Provides services and programs that impact and enhance the hospital experience for young people.
  • Allows TCA to create music programs, health and wellness workshops, community building events and more.

First Citizens’ 2020 holiday initiative is a continuation of its largest-ever philanthropic endeavor for TCA. The bank has donated over $3 million towards specialized treatment centers in the communities it serves.

Currently, First Citizens partners with TCA to support five hospitals in the Southeast, including Duke Cancer Institute in Durham, N.C.; UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.; Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.; Prisma Health Cancer Institute in Greenville, S.C.; and Bon Secours St. Francis Health System also in Greenville, S.C.

First Citizens and Teen Cancer America are also talking with other major medical centers throughout the bank’s markets about establishing new TCA programs. Money raised by First Citizens for TCA goes directly to local partner hospitals.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens is the principal Southeastern corporate sponsor of Teen Cancer America. Its annual holiday TCA initiative is one of many efforts that First Citizens participates in and sponsors to raise funds, build awareness and partner with medical centers for the nonprofit.

Founded in 1898, First Citizens is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with offices in 19 states. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), which has over $48 billion in assets. First Citizens Bank. Forever First. For more information, visit firstcitizens.com.

About Teen Cancer America

Founded by rock icons Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who, Teen Cancer America seeks to bridge the gap between pediatric and adult oncology care by helping the health providers and health systems develop specialized programs and facilities for this age group. TCA brings together physicians and allied healthcare professionals in both pediatric and adult oncology. Age-targeted care for this population is necessary for medical and appropriate psychosocial development. Outcomes associated with some cancers that target this age group have not improved in over 30 years. Teens and young adults with cancer are long overdue for an upgrade and TCA can hopefully light the fire in America’s health systems. For more information, email Michelle Aland (michelle@teencanceramerica.org) or visit www.teencanceramerica.org.

Contact:

Barbara Thompson
First Citizens Bank
(919) 716-2716


