JBG SMITH Earns 5-Stars – Highest Rating from the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark

Each year GRESB assesses and benchmarks the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance of real assets and development worldwide and monitors the sector’s progress toward global sustainability goals. GRESB assessments are guided by what investors, and the industry, consider to be material issues in the sustainability performance of real asset investments. These goals are aligned with international reporting frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Paris Climate Agreement. GRESB Sector Leaders are the best performers by sector and region from across the GRESB Assessments.

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, has achieved a 5-star rating and Global Listed Sector Leader status from the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) in the 2020 Real Estate Assessment. JBG SMITH’s score in the GRESB assessment outperformed the average GRESB score in the Standing Investments category for operational assets by 20%. JBG SMITH is proud to have achieved the highest rating within the benchmark.

JBG SMITH has continued to demonstrate a commitment to ESG principles through transparency in management practices and disclosure of key performance metrics. JBG SMITH’s investment strategy focuses on aligning long-term business plans with sustainable development goals, positioning assets to meet market demands for sustainability and achieving long-term targets for reducing carbon emissions.

“JBG SMITH continues to prioritize local environmental objectives to meet aggressive carbon and energy reduction goals at the asset level and, over the last year, has been laser-focused on social factors, including Diversity and Inclusion,” said Kimberly Pexton, Vice President of Sustainability. “We believe that by understanding the social and environmental impacts of our business, we are better able to protect asset value, reduce risk, and advance initiatives that result in positive economic, social, and environmental outcomes.”

Added Matt Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, “We are proud to earn our highest rating to date, and the highest rating available, in this year’s GRESB assessment and will continue to strive to do even better for ourselves and amongst our peers. JBG SMITH’s dedicated sustainability and D&I teams consistently go above and beyond to ensure we are the best of the best – as both an industry leader and a community partner.”

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon’s new headquarters. JBG SMITH’s portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and investor-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to the capital markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world. In 2020 alone, more than 1,200 real estate portfolios reported to GRESB covering more than 96,000 assets. Our coverage for infrastructure includes more than 540 infrastructure portfolios and assets. Combined, the reported assets represent US $5.3 trillion AUM. The data is used by more than 100 institutional and financial investors to monitor investments across portfolios and navigate the strategic choices needed for the industry to transition to a more sustainable future. Learn more at GRESB.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201006225/en/