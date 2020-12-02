 

BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 01 Dec 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    25.2544 £    22.1961
Estimated MTD return      0.21 %     -0.09 %
Estimated YTD return     10.28 %      7.56 %
Estimated ITD return    152.54 %    121.96 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    18.90 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -25.16 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,750.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -21.16 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares      200,000 N/A
Average Price €    18.85 N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

Disclaimer

