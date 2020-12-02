BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 01 Dec 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 25.2544 £ 22.1961 Estimated MTD return 0.21 % -0.09 % Estimated YTD return 10.28 % 7.56 % Estimated ITD return 152.54 % 121.96 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 18.90 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -25.16 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,750.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -21.16 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares 200,000 N/A Average Price € 18.85 N/A Range of Price N/A N/A