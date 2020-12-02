Hunter Technology Appoints Oil Industry Veteran as Senior Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Jim Daley as its Senior Advisor on Physical Hydrocarbon Trading. Mr. Daley will support Hunter’s technology executives and their team in the development of the OilEx and OilExchange platforms, providing guidance and advice on all aspects of the marketing and trading of physical crude oil throughout the trade life-cycle.



Mr. Daley has over 45 years of experience in the oil industry, beginning his career with Chase Manhattan Bank, following which he spent 13 years at Marc Rich + Co AG (now Glencore Xstrata Plc.), progressing to Partner and Global Head of Crude Oil Trading. In this role, Mr. Daley was responsible for managing approximately 1 million barrels per day of physical crude oil trading as well as the associated derivative trading, freight, finance and operations.