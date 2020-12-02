Invitation to telephone conference in response to Dagens Industri's article published on December 1

The purpose of the telephone conference is to clarify how the company's blood test for early detection of pancreatic cancer shall be used and the timeline for start of sales at the end of Q1 2021.

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia invites investors, analysts and the media to a telephone conference with CEO Patrik Dahlen tomorrow, Thursday, December 3, at CET 10:00 to address an article published on di.se on December 1: Experts skeptical to Immunovia's bloodtest: "Would not count on it" ( Experter skeptiska till Immunovias blodtest: "Skulle inte satsa på detta") .

Immunovia's blood test, IMMray PanCan-d, is intended for patient groups who have an elevated risk for pancreatic cancer. There are two ways to use the test. First, it can be used to rule out pancreatic cancer in patient groups showing early or vague symptoms of the disease. The test has a high NPV (negative predictive value) at 99,3%, a necessary value for a rule out test.

The second way that this test can be used is to detect the disease, a so called "rule-in", in people belonging to different risk groups, such as those with a family history of the disease or those over 50 years old with a recent diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation phase. The company aims for a sales start at the end of Q1 2021 with subsequent commercial testing in Q2.

When validated, IMMray PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

