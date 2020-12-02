NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase EXASOL LAUNCHES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE TARGETING GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 40 MILLION 02-Dec-2020 / 17:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EXASOL LAUNCHES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE TARGETING GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 40 MILLION

Nuremberg, Germany, 2 December 2020 - The Management Board of Exasol AG ("Exasol" or the "Company", ISIN DE000A0LR9G9, Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Ticker symbol EXL, www.exasol.com) resolved today with the approval of the Supervisory Board to increase the Company's share capital. By way of a partial exercise of authorized capital under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights, the share capital is to be increased by issuing new ordinary registered shares with no-par value (Stückaktien), each with a notional value of EUR 1.00 (the "New Shares"), corresponding to approximately 10 per cent of the current share capital, against cash contributions. The targeted gross proceeds amount to approximately EUR 40 million (the "Capital Increase").

The New Shares will be offered for purchase exclusively to institutional and qualified investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding to be launched immediately following this announcement. With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board will determine and thereafter announce the number of New Shares and the placement price, together with the final gross proceeds, following the conclusion of the accelerated bookbuilding process, which is expected to occur on 2 December 2020.