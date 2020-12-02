Gecina Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
November 2020
76,463,771
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,463,771
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,556,866
Previous declaration
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|
October 2020
|
76,461,700
|
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,461,700
|
|
|
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,554,795
