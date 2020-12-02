Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Gecina Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights Regulatory News: Gecina (Paris:GFC): Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights November 2020 76,463,771 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,463,771 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury …



