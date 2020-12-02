 

PGT Innovations CEO Appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 20:56  |  50   |   |   

Jeff Jackson, CEO and President of PGT Innovations, was recently appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005906/en/

Jeff Jackson (Photo: Business Wire)

Jeff Jackson (Photo: Business Wire)

The Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board has six commissioners appointed by the Governor, and Jackson will serve a 4-year term.

“I am truly honored to be selected to join this significant board,” said Jackson. “I look forward to working closely with the other commissioners to guide and support the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority’s efforts to provide world-class air transportation service to Sarasota and Manatee counties.”

Jackson joined PGT Innovations, a national leader in the premium window and door industry, in November 2005 as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Today, PGT Innovations employs more than 3,000 team members across its Florida facilities and is the largest private sector employer in Sarasota County.

Prior to joining PGT Innovations, Jackson held several executive management roles, including Vice President and Corporate Controller at The Hershey Company and Senior Vice President and CFO at Schwan’s Bakery. In addition, he held executive management roles with Flowers Foods, Inc. and Coca-Cola.

Jackson earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of West Georgia and is a Certified Public Accountant in Georgia. He has volunteered his time as a board member with the Economic Development Council of Sarasota County, Children First, and the Loveland Center.

The Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority was created as a public agency to operate and manage the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. The Airport Authority is tasked with the power to acquire, construct, improve, finance, operate, and maintain the airport facilities for the primary purpose of meeting the air transportation needs of Sarasota and Manatee counties.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.  

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.  

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.  

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI, PGT Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, CGI Commercial, and NewSouth Window Solutions. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.  

PGT Innovations Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PGT Innovations CEO Appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board Jeff Jackson, CEO and President of PGT Innovations, was recently appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
Vodafone Business and RingCentral Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Cloud-based ...
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
Veeva Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
PGTI Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results