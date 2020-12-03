 

UNFI Commits to Setting Science-Based Targets to Limit Climate Change Impact

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI), one of the largest wholesale grocery distributors in North America, today announced that it will lead the way towards a net-zero economy by setting science-based emissions reduction targets covering its own operations and value chain. UNFI expects its targets will align with the goals of the Paris Agreement, to limit global temperature rise to well-below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C for the best chance of avoiding the worst impacts of climate change. UNFI is the first North American wholesale grocery distributor to commit to such a target.

UNFI’s targets–which are expected to be submitted for approval to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) within the next year–are a core element of the Company’s forthcoming 2030 ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) agenda, which includes commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase resilience through operational excellence and investments in clean energy. By adopting the SBTi’s rigorous methodologies, the Company aligns its efforts with the latest climate science.

“Our commitment to setting science-based emissions reduction targets demonstrates our continued focus on reducing our environmental impact, conserving natural resources, and promoting sustainability in our operations and across our value chain,” said Steven L. Spinner, UNFI Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to be the first North American wholesale grocery distributor to align with SBTi. We take seriously the need for business accountability in solving this global challenge to ensure a healthy planet for future generations, while providing financial returns to our shareholders.”

UNFI has a long history of prioritizing social and environmental issues. Earlier this year, the Company joined the Climate Collaborative, working with like-minded businesses in the natural products industry taking bold action to reverse climate change. In California, UNFI is piloting its first all-electric solar powered refrigerated trailer in an effort to explore technologies to reduce the climate impact of its fleet. In 2021, UNFI looks forward to activating its 2030 ESG agenda with targeted initiatives that build on the Company’s strengths–including scale and reach within North America–to further cement the vision of building a better world.

“This announcement signals a higher level of ambition for UNFI as we work to reduce our contributions to climate change, embrace innovation, and promote environmental justice in communities across North America,” said Alisha Real, UNFI Director of Sustainability and Social Impact. “Climate science clearly states that we cannot continue on a path of business as usual. Collective action is essential, and we look forward to engaging our value chain in these important efforts.”

About United Natural Foods

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

