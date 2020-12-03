The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results and Upsize of Its Cash Tender Offers for Certain Debt Securities

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) (“TJX” or the “Company”) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced cash tender offers (collectively, the “Offers”) for up to $750.0 million combined aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of the debt securities listed in the table below (collectively, the “Securities”) from each registered holder of Securities (individually, a “Holder,” and collectively, the “Holders”), approximately $1.50 billion in combined aggregate principal amount of Securities was validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 2, 2020 (the “Early Tender Deadline”), in the aggregate amounts as shown in the table below. The Company also today announced it has amended the Offers to increase the previously announced Maximum Tender Amount from $750,000,000 to $1,118,651,000 of the Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by the Early Tender Deadline (the “Amended Maximum Tender Amount”).

The terms and conditions of the Offers are described in the Offer to Purchase and remain unchanged except as amended hereby. The following table sets forth certain information regarding the Securities and the Offers: