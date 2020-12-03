 

The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results and Upsize of Its Cash Tender Offers for Certain Debt Securities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 03:22  |  47   |   |   

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) (“TJX” or the “Company”) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced cash tender offers (collectively, the “Offers”) for up to $750.0 million combined aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of the debt securities listed in the table below (collectively, the “Securities”) from each registered holder of Securities (individually, a “Holder,” and collectively, the “Holders”), approximately $1.50 billion in combined aggregate principal amount of Securities was validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 2, 2020 (the “Early Tender Deadline”), in the aggregate amounts as shown in the table below. The Company also today announced it has amended the Offers to increase the previously announced Maximum Tender Amount from $750,000,000 to $1,118,651,000 of the Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by the Early Tender Deadline (the “Amended Maximum Tender Amount”).

The terms and conditions of the Offers are described in the Offer to Purchase and remain unchanged except as amended hereby. The following table sets forth certain information regarding the Securities and the Offers:

Title of Security

CUSIP
Number

Acceptance
Priority Level

Aggregate Principal
Amount Outstanding Prior
to the Offers

Aggregate Principal
Amount Tendered(1)

Aggregate Principal
Amount Expected to be
Accepted for Purchase

Proration
Factor

4.500% Senior Notes due 2050

872540 AU3

1

$750,000,000

$364,501,000

$364,501,000

100.0%

3.875% Senior Notes due 2030

872540 AT6

2

$1,250,000,000

$754,150,000

$754,150,000

100.0%

3.750% Senior Notes due 2027

872540 AS8

3

Seite 1 von 4
TJX Companies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results and Upsize of Its Cash Tender Offers for Certain Debt Securities The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) (“TJX” or the “Company”) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced cash tender offers (collectively, the “Offers”) for up to $750.0 million combined aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Orano Accelerates the Deployment of Digital Solutions on a Large Scale
Vodafone Business and RingCentral Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Cloud-based ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
BeiGene Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Shareholders
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
Rockley Photonics Collaborates with Cadence to Create a High-Performance System for Hyperscale Data ...
Coty Strengthens Consumer Beauty Business With Senior Talent
Textron Aviation Introduces the King Air 260 – Featuring Innovative Cockpit Upgrades – to its ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Tender Offers for Certain Debt Securities
18.11.20
The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Q3 FY21 Results; Reports Above-Plan Overall Open-Only Comp Store Sales of Down 5%; Earnings Per Share of $.71; Plans to Reinstate Payment of Quarterly Dividend at Increased Rate of $.26 Per Share
04.11.20
The TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Q3 FY21 Results November 18, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
3
The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Above-Guidance Q4 and FY20 Results; Q4 Comp Sales Up 6%, Q4 EPS of $